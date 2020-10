Ally Brooke define como un acto de valentía su decisión de hablar de su virginidad

View this post on Instagram

I was nervous and prepared to be made fun of for certain things I open up about in my book Finding Your Harmony, and I shared a preview of that in interviews this week. But to my amazement I’ve received nothing but love and overwhelming support, and that means the world to me. I’ve received so many messages, texts, calls and DMs. Thank you. I hope I can empower everyone to be who they want to be, whatever that means to them🥰❤️ We all should be celebrated for who we are and living out our truths. Thank you for allowing me to share mine. I share everything from my personal choices….to the darker moments I’ve experienced in my industry….and so much more. There is SO much still to come. My book comes out in 9 DAYS. AHHH. Pre-order now on @amazon or wherever books are sold. Love you guys ❤️ #FindingYourHarmony