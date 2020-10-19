La foto de Trump en una iglesia que causa indignación

El presidente Donald Trump desató nuevamente polémica al acudir a una iglesia en La Vegas, Nevada, sin utilizar máscara, a pesar de tratarse de un espacio cerrado y de que fue positivo a COVID-19.
El personal del Servicio Secreto porta máscaras, pero hay decenas de personas que no lo hacen, incluida la asesora del mandatario Hope Hicks, a pesar de que también enfermó de coronavirus, según se puede apreciar en un video.
There's #Trump, looking beatific at services in the International Church of Las Vegas. His Secret Service agents wear masks, but few in the congregation do. Some congregants hold their hands in the worship position, aimed @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/7SgNY48xJM
Los expertos contra la pandemia indican que es necesario portar máscaras en espacios cerrados, además de mantener la distancia social, algo que no hizo tampoco el presidente Trump.
El mandatario ha presumido que es “inmune” a COVID-19, aunque decenas de personas han contraído nuevamente el virus después de haber sido dadas de alta.
En un video se ve al presidente Trump dando limosna a la iglesia.
WATCH: President Trump gives money during services at the International Church of Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ZJIKpHm2Sr
