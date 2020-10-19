La foto de Trump en una iglesia que causa indignación

Eso sí, el presidente dio dádiva en la ceremonia
El presidente Trump dio dádiva a la iglesia.
Foto: MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

El presidente Donald Trump desató nuevamente polémica al acudir a una iglesia en La Vegas, Nevada, sin utilizar máscara, a pesar de tratarse de un espacio cerrado y de que fue positivo a COVID-19.

El personal del Servicio Secreto porta máscaras, pero hay decenas de personas que no lo hacen, incluida la asesora del mandatario Hope Hicks, a pesar de que también enfermó de coronavirus, según se puede apreciar en un video.

Los expertos contra la pandemia indican que es necesario portar máscaras en espacios cerrados, además de mantener la distancia social, algo que no hizo tampoco el presidente Trump.

El mandatario ha presumido que es “inmune” a COVID-19, aunque decenas de personas han contraído nuevamente el virus después de haber sido dadas de alta.

En un video se ve al presidente Trump dando limosna a la iglesia.

