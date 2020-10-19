La foto de Trump en una iglesia que causa indignación

El presidente Donald Trump desató nuevamente polémica al acudir a una iglesia en La Vegas, Nevada, sin utilizar máscara, a pesar de tratarse de un espacio cerrado y de que fue positivo a COVID-19.

El personal del Servicio Secreto porta máscaras, pero hay decenas de personas que no lo hacen, incluida la asesora del mandatario Hope Hicks, a pesar de que también enfermó de coronavirus, según se puede apreciar en un video.

Everything in this terrific photo is jaw-dropping.

There's #Trump, looking beatific at services in the International Church of Las Vegas. His Secret Service agents wear masks, but few in the congregation do. Some congregants hold their hands in the worship position, aimed @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/7SgNY48xJM

— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 18, 2020