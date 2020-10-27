Con diminuto bikini dorado, Jailyne Ojeda presume sus voluptuosos encantos

View this post on Instagram

I got many questions about how I did it to travel right now with all the COVID restrictions and here’s my answer. Firstly, Maldives doesn’t let you enter the country with out having your PCR test results that you had to take take 3 days before even taking off from the US. You have to show these results in customs in every single connection. They also take your temperature and don’t allow you to take off your mask at all. (You even have to sleep with your mask on while on the plane) Only time you’re allowed to take off your mask is while you eat. But once you passed all these tests and they took your temperature a million times you finally get to the resort where you’re staying and they take your temperature one more time and give you hand sanitizer and you no longer have to wear your mask since the guests staying here have all been tested and it’s for sure no one has Covid. And I’m extremely happy it’s like this because I feel safe and I can breathe in fresh air and enjoy paradise with out wearing a mask. But all the workers at the resort have masks on. Only guests don’t wear masks but every resort is different