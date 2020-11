Beyoncé se convierte en entrenadora “Fitness” a través de una aplicación móvil

View this post on Instagram

The stage is yours. The collaboration you’ve been waiting for is here! Let the power of music fuel your workouts all week long in our @beyonce Artist Series. Join the party with other Beyoncé fans in the community when you sweat with the Tag #PelotonxBeyoncé. Check the schedule to count yourself into the upcoming yoga flow with @chelsealovesyoga's on Wednesday, 11/11, at 7:30 PM ET followed by a meditation at 8:05 PM ET, @robinnyc's outdoor run dropping Thursday, 11/12 and full-body strength at 7:30 PM ET, @allymisslove's ride Friday, 11/13, at 5 PM ET, and @jsimsfit's Bootcamp on Saturday, 11/14, at 10 AM ET and don't forget to take @alextoussaint25 and @tune2tunde's Two for One on demand now.