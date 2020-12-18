Lewandowski venció a Cristiano y Messi: Te presentamos a todos los ganadores del premio The Best

No había duda sobre quién fue el mejor de este 2020 y la FIFA ya lo oficializó: Robert Lewandowski ganó el premio The Best a Mejor Jugador del Año, superando en la terna a Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messi, dos asiduos candidatos que esta vez se quedaron cortos.
Durante el año, Lewandowski marcó 38 goles, uno más que Cristiano Ronaldo y 15 más que Lionel Messi, pero no sólo los venció en lo individual, sino también en lo colectivo, ya que su equipo, el Bayern Múnich ganó todo este año, incluyendo la Bundesliga, la Copa de Alemania y la Champions League; mientras que la Juventus sólo ganó la Liga y la Copa y el Barcelona se quedó con las ganas de un título.
🏆 He's done it! @lewy_official overcomes two of the greatest players in history to become #TheBest FIFA Men's Player for the first time!
🔴 @FCBayern | @LaczyNasPilka 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/TK34hTXcsS
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
🏆 #TheBest pic.twitter.com/DXkOccSXIK
— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) December 17, 2020
Pero ese no fue el único galardón que otorgó el máximo organismo del fútbol mundial, por lo que aquí te decimos quiénes fueron los ganadores del premio The Best en todas las categorías:
MEJOR JUGADORA DEL AÑO
Lucy Bronze, defensora del Manchester City, venció en la terna a Pernille Harder, delantera del Chelsea y a su excompañera en el Olympique de Lyon, Wendie Renard.
🥉🥇 Bronze turns to gold! @LucyBronze is #TheBest FIFA Women’s Player 2020@OLfeminin / @ManCityWomen | @Lionesses | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/ZQ1b1pJFnt
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2020
11 IDEAL DEL AÑO
El once elegido por los futbolistas de todo el mundo lo integran: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Ramos (Real Madrid), Davies (Bayern Múnich), Kimmich (Bayern Múnich), De Bruyne (Manchester City), Thiago (Bayern Múnich/Liverpool), Leo Messi (Barcelona), Lewandowski (Bayern Múnich) y Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
🥁 Here is the FIFA @FIFPro Men's #World11 2020:
📝 @Alissonbecker, @TrentAA, @SergioRamos, @VirgilvDijk, @AlphonsoDavies, @DeBruyneKev, @Thiago6, Joshua Kimmich, Lionel Messi, @lewy_official and @Cristiano
🤩 What a team! pic.twitter.com/9yJMGr4A6M
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
MEJOR ENTRENADOR
Jürgen Klopp, el DT del Liverpool repitió por segundo año consecutivo como ganador en la categoría, superando a su compatriota Hans-Dieter Flick, del Bayern Múnich, y el argentino Marcelo Bielsa, que logró el ascenso con el Leeds a la Premier League.
🗣️ "I have so many people to thank, especially and most of all my coaches. What we did in the last few years is really special, and it's all about these boys."
🏆 Jurgen Klopp was humility personified as he accepted #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach Award @LFC | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/ZSKnfvIqnv
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020
MEJOR ENTRENADORA
Sarina Wiegman, seleccionadora nacional de Holanda, se alzó con el triunfo en esta categoría, por encima de Emma Hayes, del Chelsea, y Jean-Luc Vasseur, del Olympique de Lyon.
🗣 "Staying modest, being prepared all the time, staying connected & this year of course was about being creative, agile & flexible in these very hard circumstances."
🇳🇱 #ICYMI here's @oranjevrouwen coach @wiegman_s's secret ingredients to winning #TheBest FIFA Women's Coach pic.twitter.com/s45E19cjvM
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2020
MEJOR PORTERO
El elegido fue Manuel Neuer, el guardameta del Bayern Múnich y la selección de Alemania, quien venció al brasileño Alisson Becker, del Liverpool, y al esloveno Jan Oblak, del Atlético de Madrid.
🗣️ "There have been so many incredible keepers and that makes this award even more special."
🏆 Today another incredible keeper awoke as #TheBest. Congratulations to the man they call 'The Wall', @Manuel_Neuer
🇩🇪 @DFB_Team_EN | @FCBayernEN 🔴
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 18, 2020
MEJOR PORTERA
Sarah Bouhaddi, la guardameta del Olympique de Lyon derrotó en la categoría a la chilena Christiane Endler, del París Saint-Germain, y a la estadounidense Alyssa Naeher, de Chicago Red Stars.
🧤 @BouhaddiSarah is #TheBest FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper!
You don’t create a dynasty without a 🔝 keeper, right @OLfeminin? 😉@OL | @equipedefrance | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/NhTBWK6tu3
— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2020
PREMIO AL JUEGO LIMPIO
El jugador italiano de 17 años Mattia Aignese se hizo acreedor a este reconocimiento al salvar la vida de un rival en pleno partido, cuando el pasado 26 de enero, jugaba un encuentro con el Ospedaletti contra el Cairese cuando Matteo Briano se desvaneció sobre el césped y Aignese corrió a brindarle los primeros auxilios.
Mattia Agnese was acknowledged with the FIFA Fair Play Award after saving the life of an opponent who had lost consciousness 👏 #TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards
This is his story 👇 pic.twitter.com/SJQzpq6zYL
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 18, 2020
PREMIO PUSKAS A MEJOR GOL
Heung-min Son, el delantero surcoreano del Tottenham obtuvo este galardón por el pincelazo que nos regaló en diciembre pasado, cuando recorrió casi toda la cancha manejando el balón, deshaciendose de varios rivales en el camino y doblegando al guardameta del Burnley.
𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙎𝙊𝙉𝙞𝙘 💫#FIFAFootballAwards ⚪️ #TheBest pic.twitter.com/ivmI6JgNch
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 17, 2020
Recibe gratis el boletín de deportes que un verdadero fan no se puede perder