Lewandowski venció a Cristiano y Messi: Te presentamos a todos los ganadores del premio The Best

El polaco se llevó el reconocimiento a Mejor Jugador del Año

Lewandowski venció a Cristiano y Messi: Te presentamos a todos los ganadores del premio The Best
Robert Lewandowski ganó la Bundesliga, la Copa de Alemania y la Champions League este año.
Foto: PHILIPP GUELLAND / EFE
Por: Redacción

No había duda sobre quién fue el mejor de este 2020 y la FIFA ya lo oficializó: Robert Lewandowski ganó el premio The Best a Mejor Jugador del Año, superando en la terna a Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messi, dos asiduos candidatos que esta vez se quedaron cortos.

Durante el año, Lewandowski marcó 38 goles, uno más que Cristiano Ronaldo y 15 más que Lionel Messi, pero no sólo los venció en lo individual, sino también en lo colectivo, ya que su equipo, el Bayern Múnich ganó todo este año, incluyendo la Bundesliga, la Copa de Alemania y la Champions League; mientras que la Juventus sólo ganó la Liga y la Copa y el Barcelona se quedó con las ganas de un título.

Pero ese no fue el único galardón que otorgó el máximo organismo del fútbol mundial, por lo que aquí te decimos quiénes fueron los ganadores del premio The Best en todas las categorías:

MEJOR JUGADORA DEL AÑO

Lucy Bronze, defensora del Manchester City, venció en la terna a Pernille Harder, delantera del Chelsea y a su excompañera en el Olympique de Lyon, Wendie Renard.

11 IDEAL DEL AÑO

El once elegido por los futbolistas de todo el mundo lo integran: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Ramos (Real Madrid), Davies (Bayern Múnich), Kimmich (Bayern Múnich), De Bruyne (Manchester City), Thiago (Bayern Múnich/Liverpool), Leo Messi (Barcelona), Lewandowski (Bayern Múnich) y Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

MEJOR ENTRENADOR

Jürgen Klopp, el DT del Liverpool repitió por segundo año consecutivo como ganador en la categoría, superando a su compatriota Hans-Dieter Flick, del Bayern Múnich, y el argentino Marcelo Bielsa, que logró el ascenso con el Leeds a la Premier League.

MEJOR ENTRENADORA

Sarina Wiegman, seleccionadora nacional de Holanda, se alzó con el triunfo en esta categoría, por encima de Emma Hayes, del Chelsea, y Jean-Luc Vasseur, del Olympique de Lyon.

MEJOR PORTERO

El elegido fue Manuel Neuer, el guardameta del Bayern Múnich y la selección de Alemania, quien venció al brasileño Alisson Becker, del Liverpool, y al esloveno Jan Oblak, del Atlético de Madrid.

MEJOR PORTERA

Sarah Bouhaddi, la guardameta del Olympique de Lyon derrotó en la categoría a la chilena Christiane Endler, del París Saint-Germain, y a la estadounidense Alyssa Naeher, de Chicago Red Stars.

PREMIO AL JUEGO LIMPIO

El jugador italiano de 17 años Mattia Aignese se hizo acreedor a este reconocimiento al salvar la vida de un rival en pleno partido, cuando el pasado 26 de enero, jugaba un encuentro con el Ospedaletti contra el Cairese cuando Matteo Briano se desvaneció sobre el césped y Aignese corrió a brindarle los primeros auxilios.

PREMIO PUSKAS A MEJOR GOL

Heung-min Son, el delantero surcoreano del Tottenham obtuvo este galardón por el pincelazo que nos regaló en diciembre pasado, cuando recorrió casi toda la cancha manejando el balón, deshaciendose de varios rivales en el camino y doblegando al guardameta del Burnley.

ARCHIVADO EN:

FIFA Robert Lewandowski The Best

Noticias

Dinero

Salud