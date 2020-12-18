Lewandowski venció a Cristiano y Messi: Te presentamos a todos los ganadores del premio The Best

No había duda sobre quién fue el mejor de este 2020 y la FIFA ya lo oficializó: Robert Lewandowski ganó el premio The Best a Mejor Jugador del Año, superando en la terna a Cristiano Ronaldo y Lionel Messi, dos asiduos candidatos que esta vez se quedaron cortos.

Durante el año, Lewandowski marcó 38 goles, uno más que Cristiano Ronaldo y 15 más que Lionel Messi, pero no sólo los venció en lo individual, sino también en lo colectivo, ya que su equipo, el Bayern Múnich ganó todo este año, incluyendo la Bundesliga, la Copa de Alemania y la Champions League; mientras que la Juventus sólo ganó la Liga y la Copa y el Barcelona se quedó con las ganas de un título.

🏆 He's done it! @lewy_official overcomes two of the greatest players in history to become #TheBest FIFA Men's Player for the first time!

Pero ese no fue el único galardón que otorgó el máximo organismo del fútbol mundial, por lo que aquí te decimos quiénes fueron los ganadores del premio The Best en todas las categorías:

MEJOR JUGADORA DEL AÑO

Lucy Bronze, defensora del Manchester City, venció en la terna a Pernille Harder, delantera del Chelsea y a su excompañera en el Olympique de Lyon, Wendie Renard.

11 IDEAL DEL AÑO

El once elegido por los futbolistas de todo el mundo lo integran: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Ramos (Real Madrid), Davies (Bayern Múnich), Kimmich (Bayern Múnich), De Bruyne (Manchester City), Thiago (Bayern Múnich/Liverpool), Leo Messi (Barcelona), Lewandowski (Bayern Múnich) y Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

MEJOR ENTRENADOR

Jürgen Klopp, el DT del Liverpool repitió por segundo año consecutivo como ganador en la categoría, superando a su compatriota Hans-Dieter Flick, del Bayern Múnich, y el argentino Marcelo Bielsa, que logró el ascenso con el Leeds a la Premier League.

🗣️ "I have so many people to thank, especially and most of all my coaches. What we did in the last few years is really special, and it's all about these boys."

🏆 Jurgen Klopp was humility personified as he accepted #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach Award @LFC | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/ZSKnfvIqnv

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020