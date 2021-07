Alerta por calor extremo hoy en Nueva York: activan centros para refrescarse y extienden horarios de piscinas públicas

Pool hours are extended to 8:00 p.m. at all of our Olympic- and intermediate-sized outdoor pools from today, July 15 through tomorrow, July 16, due to the heat advisory.

Find a FREE outdoor pool near you at: https://t.co/NXTE1bn5JM. Stay cool, NYC! pic.twitter.com/wRMXvyfCzS

