Madre dijo a la Policía que su hijo de 2 años murió tras comer tierra, pero fue por sobredosis de fentanilo

Las sobredosis con opioides como fentanilo han incrementado durante la pandemia.

Foto: Containers of pills and prescription drugs are boxed for disposal during the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Watts Healthcare on April 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US has seen an increase in drug overdose deaths during the Covid-19 pandemic, accelerating significantly during the first months of the public health emergency, including deaths from opioids and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) / AFP / Getty Images