VIDEO: Adolescente de 16 años que recibió disparo en la cabeza en un parque de Brooklyn logró salir del coma

There's a ray of hope for 16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties, who is out of an induced coma after she was struck in the head by a stray bullet on Friday. Her mom tells Eyewitness News that her daughter is out of a coma and "responding to commands." https://t.co/Rd1DxjXMYP pic.twitter.com/ZLKBKAKgqV