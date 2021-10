Arrestan a portero hispano por tráfico de armas traídas a Nueva York desde Tennessee

Today @NYPDShea joined @ManhattanDA & NYPD Executives to announce the 141-count New York State Supreme Court indictment of four individuals for gun trafficking from Tennessee to NYC.



Watch the full press conference ⬇️https://t.co/2MPpIi9P4G pic.twitter.com/PH9Mf7tvv2— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 5, 2021