Joven de origen hispano gana $200,000 en la lotería y decide regalar todo su premio

Ismael Jimenez of #Broadway said his parents always looked out for him and after winning a $200,000 lottery prize it is his time to take care of them. The winning Mega Bucks ticket came from Save More on S. Horner Blvd. in #Sanford. Congrats! #NCLottery https://t.co/q3BO4kdrCF pic.twitter.com/KSO4StiYZA