Ganó $200 mil gracias a la lotería; no recordaba haber comprado el billete

Gregory Warren of #Franklinville stopped for gas and tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket that won him a $195,935 jackpot! “It just so happens I picked a good day to buy one,” he said. The ticket was from BP on US 64 East in #Asheboro. Congrats! #NCLottery https://t.co/Ka1S2IxIKX pic.twitter.com/wDcNxNPp3B