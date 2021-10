Mató a su madre y hermana a martillazos: acusado se declara culpable en Nueva York

Hempstead man Bobby Vanderhall pleaded guilty to first-degree murder today after his 2017 arrest in the triple slaying of his mother, sister & a family friend. His atty said he has struggled for yrs w/mental illness but was found competent to stand trial. https://t.co/KzhzsG5GN5— Bridget Murphy (@ByBridgetMurphy) October 26, 2021