Niño fue apuñalado por compañero de clases mientras jugaba afuera de escuela en Queens, Nueva York

Weapons seized in NYC schools July 1 to Oct. 24: Eight guns, 364 knives, 99 boxcutters or razors, 84 Tasers, eight BB guns, and 224 "other." That's up 28 percent over the same months in 2019-20, pre-pandemic: NYPD.

