Ejecutan de 5 tiros a “Alpo” Martínez, líder narco en Harlem; era testigo protegido

Alpo Martinez – famed Harlem drug kingpin and prolific murderer who served time for the commission of 14 murders, (including bestfriend, Rich Porter) and who turned snitch, was gunned down this morning.



One thing bout the streets – it don't ever forget. pic.twitter.com/eXDhOOE5xR— Keeks 🇯🇲 (@GolferGirl305) October 31, 2021