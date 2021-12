VIDEO: Hombre es baleado en las piernas afuera de su apartamento en Brooklyn

🚨WANTED for an ASSAULT: Recognize them? On 12/21/21 at 7:50 PM, inside of 308 68 St in Brooklyn, three individuals approached a 33-year-old man, displayed a firearm, then fired multiple times striking him in the leg. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/NymVZhmvID