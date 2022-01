Alcohólico mató a su hijo a balazos frente a su hogar en Nueva York

Man, 29, shot dead by his Staten Island dad New Year’s Eve was visiting to help him beat alcoholism: family (EXCLUSIVE)



Victim's wife: “He went up there to help his daddy recover from alcoholism. Joseph always told me, ‘I don’t want to be like my dad.’”https://t.co/v1F0KSLb7f— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 3, 2022