Representante demócrata Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez anunció que dio positivo por COVID-19

Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks?



If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks.



In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here 🙂 https://t.co/LmmqT8eLDh— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021