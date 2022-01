Sujeto golpea a joven de 14 años y le lanzó insultos contra mexicanos en el Subway en Brooklyn

🚨WANTED for an ASSAULT: On 1/10/22 at approx. 7:15 AM, on the '4' train at Atlantic Avenue @NYPD78PCT Brooklyn. The suspect punched a 14 year-old male victim on the face while making anti-Mexican statements. Any info call or DM NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/lGs1b8AYsr