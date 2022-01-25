Britney Spears asolea sus curvas con un bikini hilo dental que casi desaparece en su retaguardia

Desde hace algún tiempo Britney Spears ha estado más activa en las redes sociales y tiene 39.2 millones de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, mismos que están atentos a cada uno de sus posteos.

Este martes, la “princesa del pop” aprovechó para subir un video donde se dejó admirar asoleando sus curvas con un bikini color amarillo tipo hilo dental que casi desaparece en su retaguardia.

En apenas unas horas el clip de alcanzó más de 708,000 visualizaciones y toda clase de elogios. La cantante también escribió un mensaje para comentar algunos de los problemas que está atravesando.

“I think I have a small bug … the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant 🤰… it’s the nausea 🤢 that is the worst … It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clock work ⏰… I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up 🤮… it’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed… I keep going and night I go dancing 💃🏻 and my system starts to get clarity… Dude … this has been going on for a month and if someone has this you’re not alone!!! I’ve lost 2 pounds and that’s a lot for my body …. I wake up and my body is so little yet the war dog media hiding outside my room put me on defense just like they always have … so if you’re outside my room trying to get another cheap shot of me… please go fuck yourself and leave me alone!!!! I should be able to run around naked if I choose to… Have a good day folks !!! I will say I am grateful for the food in Maui 🏝 and this cool hotel… I just wish the sneaky paps would fuck off 🙄🙄🙄”, se lee al pie de la publicación.

En otros videos, Britney Spears presumió sus encantos al modelar en tacones y otro bañador rosado que sin duda le favoreció a su cuerpo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

También te puede interesar:

El padre de Britney Spears trata sin éxito de hacer público el historial médico de la cantante

Britney Spears asegura que debería haber ‘abofeteado’ a su madre y a su hermana