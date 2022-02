Mortal asalto al Capitolio pro Trump fue un “discurso legítimo”, dictaminó el Partido Republicano; por primera vez reprenden a congresistas activos

The Republican Party has officially declared the Jan. 6 attack "legitimate political discourse." It is the party's most forceful effort yet to minimize the riot as well as the attempt by Donald Trump and his allies to invalidate the 2020 election. https://t.co/xxJNTOKAmH pic.twitter.com/k4m8hRfSl1— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 4, 2022