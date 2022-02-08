Oscar 2022: conoce a todos los nominados de la edición 94 de los Premios de la Academia

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

La Academia de Cine de Hollywood ha anunciado este martes, 8 de febrero, los nominados a los premios Oscar 2022, cuya gala se celebrará el próximo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Fueron 9,847 miembros de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas los que pudieron emitir sus votos sobre las 276 películas elegibles para la 94 entrega y aquí te dejamos el listado de las 23 categorías para que descubras los filmes que competirán por los principales galardones.

Mejor Película

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Mejor actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Mejor Película Animada

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machine”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Mejor Película Internacional

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Mejor Canción Original

“Be Alive”, Beyoncé y Darius Scott (“King Richard”)

“Dos Oruguitas”, Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Encanto”)

“Down to Joy”, Van Morrison (“Belfast”)

“No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell (“No Time to Die”)

“Somehow You Do”, Diane Warren (“Four Good Days”)

Mejor Documental

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Riding with Fire”

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“Westside Story”

Mejor Diseño de Sonido

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Westside Story”

