Bafta 2022: los nominados a la entrega 75 han sido revelados

Los Bafta (British Academy Film Awards) son un excelente parteaguas de lo que podría pasar en los premios Oscar y las nominaciones para la edición número 75 acaban de anunciarse por AJ Odudu y Tom Allen, desde el teatro Piccadilly de Londres, en un vivo que se transmitió por YouTube.
La cinta de ciencia ficción “Dune”, de Dennis Villeneuve, encabeza la edición de este año con once nominaciones, cuatro más que “The Power of the Dog”, de Jane Campion, y cinco más que “Belftast”, de Kenneth Branagh.
“Encanto”, la aclamada película de Disney, que reivindica la cultura colombiana y el realismo mágico, es una de las grandes favoritas a hacerse con el galardón al mejor filme animado de la temporada, aunque competirá con ‘Luca’, otra joya de la casa de Mickey y su socio Pixar.
Pero son los nominados en otros lugares los que probablemente harán que la industria hable, con una lista inundada de caras nuevas, adiciones inesperadas y varias ausencias importantes.
Rebel Wilson será anfitriona de los Bafta 2022 que se llevarán a cabo en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres el próximo domingo 13 de marzo.
Aquí te dejamos a los candidatos en sus respectivas categorías.
Mejor película
“Belfast”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Dune”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Power Of The Dog”
Mejor película británica
“After Love”
“Ali & Ava”
“Belfast”
“Boiling Point”
“Cyrano”
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”
“House Of Gucci”
“Last Night In Soho”
“No Time To Die”
“Passing”
Debut destacado de un escritor, director o productor británico
“After Love”, Aleem Khan (guionista/director)
“Boiling Point”, James Cummings
“The Harder They Fall”, Jeymes Samuel
“Keyboard Fantasies”, Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor
“Passing”, Rebecca Hall
Mejor Documental
“Becoming Cousteau”
“Cow”
“Flee”
“The Rescue”
“Summer Of Soul”
Mejor Película Animada
“Encanto”
“Flee”
“Luca”
“The Mitchells Vs The Machines”
Mejor Director
“After Love”, Aleem Khan
“Drive My Car”, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
“Happening”, Audrey Diwan
“Licorice Pizza”, Paul Thomas Anderson
“The Power Of The Dog”, Jane Campion
“Titane”, Julia Ducournau
Guión original
“Being The Ricardos”, Aaron Sorkin
“Belfast”, Kenneth Branagh
“Don’t Look Up”, Adam Mckay
“King Richard”, Zach Baylin
“Licorice Pizza”, Paul Thomas Anderson
Guión adaptado
“Coda”, Siân Heder
“Drive My Car”, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
“Dune”, Denis Villeneuve
“The Lost Daughter”, Maggie Gyllenhaal
“The Power Of The Dog”, Jane Campion
Mejor actriz
Lady Gaga, “House Of Gucci”
Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
Emilia Jones, “Coda”
Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person In The World”
Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”
Tessa Thompson, “Passing”
Mejor actor
Adeel Akhtar, “Ali & Ava”
Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power Of The Dog”
Leonardo Dicaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
Stephen Graham, “Boiling Point”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Mejor actriz de reparto
Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”
Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”
Ariana Debose, “West Side Story”
Ann Dowd, “Mass”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Mejor actor de reparto
Mike Faist, “West Side Story”
Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur, “Coda”
Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”
Jesse Plemons, “The Power Of The Dog”
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, “The Power Of The Dog”
Música original
“Being The Ricardos”, Daniel Pemberton
“Don’t Look Up”, Nicholas Britell
“Dune”, Hans Zimmer
“The French Dispatch”, Alexandre Desplat
“The Power Of The Dog”, Jonny Greenwood
Casting
“Boiling Point”, Carolyn Mcleod
“Dune, Francine”, Maisler
“The Hand Of God”, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
“King Richard”, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
“West Side Story”, Cindy Tolan
Fotografía
“Dune”, Greig, Fraser
“Nightmare Alley”, Dan Laustsen
“No Time To Die”, Linus Sandgren
“The Power Of The Dog”, Ari Wegner
“The Tragedy Of Macbeth”, Bruno Delbonnel
Edición
“Belfast”, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
“Dune”, Joe Walker
“Licorice Pizza”, Andy Jurgensen
“No Time To Die”, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
“Summer Of Soul”, Joshua L. Pearson
Diseño de producción
“Cyrano”, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
“Dune”, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
“The French Dispatch”, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
“Nightmare Alley”, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
“West Side Story”, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Diseño de Vestuario
“Cruella”, Jenny Beavan
“Cyrano”, Massimo Cantini Parrini
“Dune”, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
“The French Dispatch”, Milena Canonero
“Nightmare Alley”, Luis Sequeira
Maquillaje y peluquería
“Cruella”, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
“Cyrano”, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
“Dune”, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
“The Eyes Of Tammy Faye”, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
“House Of Gucci”, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sonido
“Dune”, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
“Last Night In Soho”, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
“No Time To Die”, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
“A Quiet Place Part II”, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
“West Side Story”, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Efectos visuales especiales
“Dune”, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
“Free Guy”, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
“The Matrix Resurrections”, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
“No Time To Die”, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Cortometraje de animación británico
“Affairs Of The Art”, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
“Do Not Feed The Pigeons”, Jordi Morera
“Night Of The Living Dread”, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
Cortometraje británico
“The Black Cop”, Cherish Oteka
“Femme”, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
“The Palace”, Jo Prichard
“Stuffed”, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
“Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee”, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
