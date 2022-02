Ladrón intentó violar a una mujer en su edificio del Bajo Manhattan: NYPD divulga video del sospechoso

🚨WANTED🚨for A RAPE in the vicinity of Saint Marks Place and 1st Avenue. #Manhattan @NYPD9pct on 2/12/22 @ 5:00AM the individual approached the victim inside the lobby of her apt. building Reward up to💰 $3500 Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/mjp9psczN3— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 13, 2022