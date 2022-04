Una formidable Iga Świątek apabulló a Naomi Osaka y se consagró en Miami

The Swiatek Streak and Sweep



– 17 consecutive wins

– 20 consecutive sets

– 1st to sweep the 1st 3 @WTA 1000s in a season

– 4th woman and youngest to win the Sunshine Double

– 6-1 in WTA finals

– Has won 12 straight sets in finals



1st Polish World No.1 on Monday. https://t.co/lrLKi4sssb