Gesto de ídolo: Novak Djokovic se detiene en las calles de Serbia y le da una clase de tenis a unos niños [Video]

Novak Djokovic giving kids in Belgrade a tennis lesson while he walks his dog.



I want to show the side of Novak the media never shows.



No one is perfect, but if you're going to villainize him for every little thing, then highlight the good he does as well.#tennis pic.twitter.com/7U6el0Hxqi— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 5, 2022