Robaron auto con un bebé recién nacido adentro en Queens, Nueva York; niñera arrestada y ladrón prófugo

Hollis, Queens: A car was stolen with a 4-month-old baby inside. The babysitter left the car running as she ran into a store. The car was ditched a few blocks away. She has been charged with reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child https://t.co/N3KxmuotA2— Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) April 14, 2022