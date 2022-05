Fotos: Cuelgan gigantesco tiburón muerto afuera de una secundaria de Jacksonville

We are working to find out more about a shark, which appears to be gutted, hung up at Ponte Vedra High School.



St Johns Co. Schools confirms they removed the dead shark at 8am.



A student told me it was a senior prank, we have reached out to FWC to see if they are investigating. pic.twitter.com/JzJMDPkHji— Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) May 5, 2022