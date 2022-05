“Escuché a mi hermano morir por teléfono”: trabajador federal TSA de aeropuerto JFK baleado en calle de Nueva York yendo a casa de su madre

“Donovan was a remarkable person. He was cool. He was funny, very intellectual.”

– Pashona Davy, sister of 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who was gunned down 2 blocks away from his family’s home in East Flatbush. Davy was a @TSA officer at JFK for nearly 20 years.@NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/4EIvgZLUwt