Mujer fue abusada a punta de cuchillo en parque de Nueva York a plena luz del día; le robaron $3 dólares

WANTED for a Rape in the v/o Beech Terrace and Beekman Avenue. #Bronx @NYPD40pct on 5/31/22 @ 8:30 AM an unidentified male was waiting for the 38-yo female victim to exit her residence, he then proceeded to rape the victim inside St Mary’s park .$3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/aVAHsvkpWX— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 1, 2022