Héroe rescató a vecinos de llamas en hogar en NJ; recibió las llaves de su ciudad por agradecimiento

Meet the Silk City superhero, AKA Rahshon Dixon of Paterson, NJ!



Last week, Dixon ran into a burning building to save 4 people. No training. No gear. He went back into the burning home to look for a man & a dog. Today, Dixon is receiving the 🔑 to the city. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/m1ZYOGSItS— Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) June 2, 2022