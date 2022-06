Pervertido se desnudó y ofreció dinero a niña para irse con él en calle de Nueva York empezando la mañana

🚨WANTED for LURING A CHILD: On 6/1, at approximately 7:00 am, in the rear of 420 East 169 Street, an unknown individual followed a 12-year-old female, exposed himself, and offered the girl money in an attempt to lure her. If you have info, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/WOkEpvUmlU— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 2, 2022