Hombre muere ahogado tratando de recoger pelotas de golf del fondo de un lago en Florida

BREAKING: @CollierSheriff tell @NBC2 that a diver drowned at this golf course pond inside the Heritage Greens gated community off of Immokalee Road in Naples. It appears that the diver was collecting golf balls. It is unknown if he had a medical emergency. https://t.co/oIteGOvpkx pic.twitter.com/PrJSPA3Doa— Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) July 22, 2022