Pervertido latino detenido tras racha de ataques sexuales en Nueva York

🚨WANTED for a CITYWIDE SEX CRIME PATTERN: On 2 separate incidents between 7/20 & 7/23, this man attempted to rape a 33-year-old woman in front of 137 W 69 St & sexually abused a 20-year-old woman inside the Carroll St subway station. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or ☎️ 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/gsyX5KBJN1— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 28, 2022