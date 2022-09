Huracán Fiona impacta Puerto Rico; hay recortes eléctricos y ríos desbordados, reporta gobernador Pierluisi

Radar data from @NWS indicate that Hurricane #Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 pm AST. Maximum sustained winds at landfall were 85 mph (140 km/h) with a pressure of 986 mb (29.12 in Hg).https://t.co/j0OsjsddTD pic.twitter.com/B85U62octj