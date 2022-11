Anciano golpeado fatalmente a plena luz por quinceañero frente a pizzería en Nueva York: larga agonía de seis semanas

A 71-year-old man died six weeks after being attacked by a teenager on a Chelsea street in September, authorities said Wednesday.



The victim, Hbrad Boonshaft, and the 15-year-old boy got into an altercation in front of a pizzeria at 288 Eighth Ave. on Sept. 15. pic.twitter.com/jwTqphFZK7— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 2, 2022