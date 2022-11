VIDEO: Auto se estrella contra tienda de Apple en Massachusetts dejando un muerto y 16 heridos

LIVE FROM HINGHAM



Coming up at 2PM on @wbznewsradio. Car into the Derby St. shops this morning. 1 Dead, 16 injured. Driver of a dark colored SUV that smashed into the front of the store is in police custody. More from @PlymouthCtyDAO Tim Cruz at 2. pic.twitter.com/M0D1aOijPp— JimMacKayOnAir (@JimMacKayOnAir) November 21, 2022