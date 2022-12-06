Critics Choice Awards 2023: lista completa de nominados en la categoría de televisión

La entrega 28 de los Critics Choice Awards se llevará a cabo en el Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel en Los Ángeles el domingo 15 de enero de 2023 y ya se han dado a conocer los nominados que compiten por sus codiciadas categorías de televisión.

‘Abbott Elementary’ lidera los contendientes con seis nominaciones, mientras que ‘Better Call Saul’ obtuvo cinco por su aclamada sexta y última temporada, colocándose así como las favoritas de la noche.

Le siguieron ‘Gaslit’, ‘Reservation Dogs’ y ‘The Good Fight’, que empataron con cuatro nominaciones cada una.

De igual forma ya se encuentra en los titulares la nominación del mexicano Diego Luna, quien compartirá por el premio a Mejor Actor en una serie dramática gracias a su papel en ‘Andor’.

La ceremonia se transmitirá en vivo por The CW y será conducida por la comediante, presentadora de televisión y autora de best-sellers Chelsea Handler.

Vea a continuación la lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

‘Andor’ (Disney+)

‘Bad Sisters’ (Apple TV+)

‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)

‘The Crown’ (Netflix)

‘Euphoria’ (HBO)

‘The Good Fight’ (Paramount+)

‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)

‘Severance’ (Apple TV+)

‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount Network) )

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, ‘The Old Man’

Sterling K. Brown, ‘This Is Us’

Diego Luna, ‘Andor’

Bob Odenkirk, ‘Better Call Saul’

Adam Scott, ‘Severance’

Antony Starr, ‘The Boys’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMA

Christine Baranski, ‘The Good Fight’

Sharon Horgan, ‘Bad Sisters’

Laura Linney, ‘Ozark’

Mandy Moore, ‘This Is Us’

Kelly Reilly, ‘Yellowstone’

Zendaya, ‘Euphoria’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMA

Andre Braugher, ‘The Good Fight’

Ismael Cruz Córdova, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Michael Emerson, ‘Evil’

Giancarlo Esposito, ‘Better Call Saul’

John Lithgow, ‘The Old Man’

Matt Smith, ‘House of the Dragon’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Milly Alcock, ‘House of the Dragon’

Carol Burnett, ‘Better Call Saul’

Jennifer Coolidge, ‘The White Lotus’

Julia Garner, ‘Ozark’

Audra McDonald, ‘The Good Fight’

Rhea Seehorn, ‘Better Call Saul’

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)

‘Barry’ (HBO)

‘The Bear’ (FX)

‘Better Things’ (FX)

‘Ghosts’ (CBS)

‘Hacks’ (HBO Max)

‘Reboot’ (Hulu)

‘Reservation Dogs’ (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Matt Berry, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Bill Hader, ‘Barry’

Keegan-Michael Key, ‘Reboot’

Steve Martin, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, ‘Reservation Dogs’

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate, ‘Dead to Me’

Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Kaley Cuoco, ‘The Flight Attendant’

Renée Elise Goldsberry, ‘Girls5eva’

Devery Jacobs, ‘Reservation Dogs’

Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Brandon Scott Jones, ‘Ghosts’

Leslie Jordan, ‘Call Me Kat’

James Marsden, ‘Dead to Me’

Chris Perfetti, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Tyler James Williams, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Henry Winkler, ‘Barry’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Paulina Alexis, ‘Reservation Dogs’

Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’

Marcia Gay Harden, ‘Uncoupled’

Janelle James, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Annie Potts, ‘Young Sheldon’

Sheryl Lee Ralph, ‘Abbott Elementary’

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

‘The Dropout’ (Hulu)

‘Gaslit’ (Starz)

‘The Girl from Plainville’ (Hulu)

‘The Offer’ (Paramount+)

‘Pam & Tommy’ (Hulu)

‘Station Eleven’ (HBO Max)

‘This Is Going to Hurt’ (AMC+)

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

‘Fresh’ (Hulu)

‘Prey’ (Hulu)

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ (Showtime)

‘The Survivor’ (HBO)

‘Three Months’ (Paramount+)

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (The Roku Channel)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Ben Foster, ‘The Survivor’

Andrew Garfield, ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

Samuel L. Jackson, ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’

Daniel Radcliffe, ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Sebastian Stan, ‘Pam & Tommy’

Ben Whishaw, ‘This Is Going to Hurt’

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Julia Garner, ‘Inventing Anna’

Lily James, ‘Pam & Tommy’

Amber Midthunder, ‘Prey’

Julia Roberts, ‘Gaslit’

Michelle Pfeiffer, ‘The First Lady’

Amanda Seyfried, ‘The Dropout’

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Murray Bartlett, ‘Welcome to Chippendales’

Domhnall Gleeson, ‘The Patient’

Matthew Goode, ‘The Offer’

Paul Walter Hauser, ‘Black Bird’

Ray Liotta, ‘Black Bird’

Shea Whigham, ‘Gaslit’

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Claire Danes, ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

Dominique Fishback, ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’

Betty Gilpin, ‘Gaslit’

Melanie Lynskey, ‘Candy’

Niecy Nash-Betts, ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Juno Templo, ‘The Offer’

MEJOR SERIE EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA

‘1899’ (Netflix)

‘Borgen’ (Netflix)

‘Abogado extraordinario Woo’ (Netflix)

‘García!’ (HBO Max)

‘El éxodo del reino’ (MUBI)

‘Kleo’ (Netflix)

‘Mi amigo brillante’ (HBO)

‘Pachinko’ (Apple TV+)

‘Teherán’ (Apple TV+)

MEJOR SERIE

‘ANIMADA Bluey’ (Disney+)

‘Bob’s Burgers’ (Fox)

‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal’ (Adult Swim)

‘Harley Quinn’ (HBO Max)

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ (Paramount+)

‘Undone’ (Prime Video)

MEJOR TALK SHOW

‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ (Peacock)

‘Frontal completo con Samantha Bee’ (TBS)

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ (NBC)

‘Late Night’ con Seth Meyers (NBC)

‘Watch What Happens Live’ con Andy Cohen

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

‘Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune’ (Netflix)

‘Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel’ (HBO)

‘Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual’ (Netflix)

‘Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth’ (HBO)

‘Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special’ (Netflix)

‘Would it Kill You to Laugh?’ protagonizada por Kate Berlant y John Early (Peacock)

