Exvicepresidente de Wells Fargo fue arrestado por orinar sobre una anciana durante un vuelo de Air India

Thinking out loud!

Has anyone thought what would have been #ShankarMishra's motivation to pee on elderly woman on #AirIndia flight? He is not a first-timer flyer!!!

1. He was so drunk, & couldn't hold his pee

2. He was instigated & peed in anger#PeeGate #AirIndiaHorror #urinator pic.twitter.com/FKhI8u1FuF