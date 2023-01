Dos aviones estuvieron cerca de chocar en el aeropuerto JFK; autoridades investigan incidente

Recordings from @liveatc detail swift action by a JFK Tower controller that kept a departing Delta flight from slamming into an American flight that was taxiing across the same runway.



“S***!” exclaimed ATC. “Delta 1943 cancel takeoff clearance!”



First reported by @xJonNYC. pic.twitter.com/sLEqflpADV— Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 15, 2023