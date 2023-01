Niegan propuesta desde Arabia a Lionel Messi y afirman que solo piensa en la renovación con el PSG

Understand Leo Messi has not received any proposal from Al Hilal, despite links in the last days and weeks. No talks, no discussions. 🚨🇸🇦🇦🇷 #Messi



Been told next step for Messi’s future is new meeting with Paris Saint-Germain to extend the contract.



Messi, set to stay at PSG. pic.twitter.com/pxTHBlAE7l