Novio borracho causó muerte de joven embarazada en dramático choque: acusación en Nueva York

NYC: Adem Nikeziq, 30, driving drunk, survived hitting a pole at 100mph. His 7 months pregnant fiancé Adriana Sylmetaj, 23 was killed and ejected, her leg severed and their unborn daughter ripped from her wound found 20 ft apart from each other. The car broke into 3 pieces. pic.twitter.com/XEhTnkLLb5