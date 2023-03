VIDEO: Mujer en Texas queda paralítica luego de que ladrón la tirara al suelo para robarle más de $4,000 que retiró del banco

We need your help to identify the suspect wanted for a robbery by force (jugging) at a shopping center on 2/13 at 9800 Bellaire. @CrimeStopHOU pays up to $5k for info leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspect.



Story->https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/LmUSrfFOdF