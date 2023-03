Pandillero intentó balear a su propio hermano en Nueva York

A man fired shots at a marked NYPD vehicle at E. 4th St. near Avenue C in Alphabet City around 7:50 p.m.

The officers returned fire, but no one was hit.

The cops were taken to an area hospital to be treated for tinnitus and the shooter was arrested. https://t.co/nlEdoxG8eH— Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) March 24, 2023