China parecer apostar a un giro a su política exterior con rumbo a la neutralidad

‼️🇧🇾🇷🇺 Statements by Alexander Lukashenko at the annual address to the Parliament and the people:



✅ Lukashenko proposed to stop hostilities in Ukraine, declare a truce without the right to move equipment and transfer weapons from both sides



✅ World War III with nuclear fires…