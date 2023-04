Descubren restos humanos en Missouri y son identificados como los de una mujer que desapareció hace casi un año

‼️ MISSING in MISSOURI ‼️

22-year-old Abbi Raine Schaeffer was last seen on May 23rd, 2022, in Kansas City, MO.



According to her family, she was seen getting into a 4-door car with an unknown adult male.



☎️816-234-5220 or call 911.#AbbiRaineSchaeffer #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/GzvoeozhGn