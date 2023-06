Christian Pulisic con nuevo pretendiente en Italia: AC Milan se interesa en fichar al delantero del ‘Team USA’

Christian Pulisic, expected to leave this summer as Chelsea are open to let him go 🚨🔵🇺🇸 #CFC



AC Milan are among clubs interested in Pulisic, as @MatteMoretto reports — he was mentioned in recent talks held with Chelsea.



Talks for Loftus Cheek in stand-by after Maldini’s sack. pic.twitter.com/2IdYn4WX3s