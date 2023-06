Tres pandilleros “Trinitarios” mataron a un turista mayor que estaba parado junto a su nuera embarazada en calle de Nueva York

The deli manager: The bystander (Reda Girgis) who was shot to death in a drive-by in front of ChopCheese Deli 2 in Washington Heights yesterday was the father of the owner.



He came from Egypt to visit him three days ago. He was visiting his son and his pregnant daughter-in-law.… pic.twitter.com/bTpnOeux5i— Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) May 24, 2023