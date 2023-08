Policía busca a una mujer y dos hombres por abusos sexuales a niñas en Nueva York

WANTED for a Sexual Abuse of a Child in the vicinity of Warwick St and New Lots Ave#Bklyn @NYPD75pct on 7/29/23 @ 8:50 PM 11 YO Victim was approached by a unknown female and a male when the male grabbed the victim’s breast before fleeing Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/7EreKZiPfM