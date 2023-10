Dominicano Cristian Javier hace historia en las Grandes Ligas tras dominante apertura frente a los Minnesota Twins

Christian Javier is the first pitcher in MLB history to have three #postseason starts where he hasn't allowed more than one hit in any of those starts.



Javier's last three postseason starts:

◻️ 5.0 IP | 1 H | 0 ER | 9 K ('23 ALDS)

◻️ 6.0 IP | 0 H | 0 ER | 9 K ('22 WS)

◻️ 5.1 IP… pic.twitter.com/hz7GsM1ziz