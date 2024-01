Hombre enfrenta numerosos cargos tras atacar con un machete a un adolescente en Texas

#UPDATE: Hear directly from the victim who was brutally and randomly attacked while at Auditorium Shores on FOX 7 Austin News at 5.



His name is Seth Gott and he is 19-years-old. Here’s his gofundme if you would like to help him with medical bills: https://t.co/MHCyHVExiJ https://t.co/gRNr8irjdk